New Skyline Trail Parking Information

The City of Corona is lucky to have the Cleveland National Forest in our backyard, and one of the most popular trails for hikers and bikers is the Skyline Trail in Corona. Since the opening of the new Foothill Parkway Extension, the previous parking availability along Foothill Parkway near the trailhead has changed, and new parking has been made available. Please take look at the exhibits below to note the new parking availability as enforcement for parking in areas marked with No Parking signs will be enforced starting this weekend.

Parking is available on eastbound Foothill between Border and Trudy

All new parking areas are clearly marked with signs and roadway striping

There is no longer any parking allowed along any portion of the north side of Foothill

There is no parking allowed in marked Bike Lanes, including along Foothill from the bridge over Skyline Drive east towards Lincoln

Parking is not allowed in areas where roadway hatching extends all the way to the curb

Parking is always illegal in front of or within 15 feet on either side of fire hydrants per the California Vehicle Code

When waiting for a parking spot to open up, please use caution so you do not impede traffic flow along Foothill Parkway

U-turn movements are allowed at Chase going westbound

At Border, westbound U-turns are not allowed, you must make a westbound right onto border and make a safe U-turn when legal to do so