Corona is full of talented artists and musicians, are you one of them? Join the Corona Public Library for Open Mic Night! No competition…just you! Whether spoken work, acoustic performer, or acapella, the mic is yours Friday January 13th and February 10th between 6 and 9 pm. You can recite a poem or dazzle the audience with your freestyle talent!

Open Mic is open to 7th through 12th grades and may be on any subject and in any style. However, pieces must be in good taste and suitable for the library. Acoustic instruments, costumes, and props are acceptable, but not necessary.

Open Mic Night at the library is the perfect outlet for your talent! Don’t miss the opportunity to express yourself, or delight in Corona’s talent. No registration is required. Just show up. If you have any questions, please contact Dani Perez-Granado-Cox at 951-279-3721 or email DanielleP@DiscoverCorona.com.