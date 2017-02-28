Passport Day at CPL!

Summer travel is just around the corner! Getting your passport now is essential for that dream vacation or family visit overseas. On Sunday, March 19, 2017, the Corona Public Library will hold an official Passport Day at the Corona Public Library (Map). This will be a walk-in only event that runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Although the main library will be closed, we will be opening a few offices in the front for those that need to get their passports done. Posters and flyers will be displayed showing what everyone needs to make their passport happen.

Follow these rules & guidelines to make sure the process runs smoothly:

Applications

Form DS-11: First time applicants and child renewals.

All applicants must be present to be seen, any child 15 or under must have all parents listed on birth certificate present.

Must be completed in BLACK INK only, No WHITE OUT.

Proof of Citizenship

Certified copy of birth certificate or Naturalization/ Citizenship Certificate

Expired U.S. Passport (with birth certificate for child renewals)

CANNOT accept hospital or ABSTRACT birth certificates

Valid Photo ID

Drivers License, Passport, CA or State ID.

Must submit a photocopy of front and back side.

Passport Photos

You may bring your own, or have them done here for an additional $12 per set of photos.

Payment

Must have a Check or Money Order for State Department Fees

Library fees may be paid with Credit/Debit card, check, cash (must be exact change)

Visit the Corona Public Library’s Passport Information webpage for a full breakdown of fees and requirements. If you have any questions about this event/program please contact April Nunez at (951) 736-2382 or email April.Nunez@DiscoverCorona.com.