Pool & Spa Cover Rebates

The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) has partnered with Western Municipal Water District to offer up to a $50 rebate on pool covers and up to a $25 rebate on spa covers. A total of up to $75 is available for a rebate on both pool and spa covers. Having a cover on your pool or spa can reduce evaporation by 70-90% which can also lower your chemical costs and electric bill.

Purchase your pool or spa cover today to get your rebate before the hottest days of summer hit! For more information or to apply for your rebate please call us at (951) 736-2234 or email us at StopTheDrop@CoronaCA.gov. You can also apply online at www.DiscoverCoronaDWP.com.