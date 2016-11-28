Promote and Improve Literacy on Giving Tuesday

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 is “Giving Tuesday” and the Corona Public Library has several ways for you to give to help improve local literacy.

“Black Friday” weekend shopping is over and “Cyber Monday” is underway. Hopefully, you’ve checked most things off your holiday list, and perhaps one of the few remaining items is to help others. This is the perfect time of year to do just that, and on “Giving Tuesday” the Library provides you the opportunity to check that off your list as well.

Adopt-a-Book is a gift that gives double. You donate for the purchase of books for the library’s collection and the Friends of the Corona Public Library match your gift. Instead of one book, it’s like you gave two. It’s a great way to ensure that every resident has access to great books.

Buying a Legacy Path Brick allows you to remember someone, living or deceased, with permanence. The Legacy Path, located near the library’s entry, features the names of individuals, families, businesses, and groups who have etched their commitment to the library’s mission where all can see. Legacy Path Bricks also make great, long-lasting holiday gifts.

The good doctor (Seuss) had it right: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

To donate to the Adopt-a-book program or purchase a Legacy Path Brick, visit the Corona Public Library’s donor page at http://www.coronapubliclibrary.org/How-do-I/Support-Library-and-Recreation.aspx. Thank you, in advance, for your generosity.

If you have any questions about how you can give to the Corona Public Library, please contact Abigail Schellberg at 951-279-3728 or email AbigailS@DiscoverCorona.com.