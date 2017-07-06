Proper Disposal of Fats, Oils and Grease

Did you know that any fats, oils and grease that are washed down the drain can cause a blockage in the sewer system? If fats, oils and grease, known as FOGs, aren’t disposed of properly, then sewer blockages, spills and overflows can result. These spills can potentially be harmful to our health, damage our homes, pollute our local waterways and groundwater, and harm fish and wildlife habitats. Understanding the correct disposal techniques for FOGs can help prevent harmful damage to our sewer system.

FOGs are a byproduct of cooking and come from animal and vegetable fats, lard, oil, shortening, butter, margarine, food scraps, sauces and dairy products. Pouring FOGs directly down the drain after cooking is not the only way that FOGs get into the sewer system. FOGs can drip off of scraps in the sink and even wash off items that are broken up by the garbage disposal. Washing dishes either in the sink or the dishwasher can also cause FOGs to wash down the drain if they aren’t disposed of before washing.

FOGs in liquid form might not appear harmful, but as FOGs cool, they thicken and harden, sticking to the inside of drainage pipes. As FOGs build up over time, the wastewater flow is reduced, narrowing the path for water to travel through, eventually causing a sewer blockage. The build-up could lead to system failure and result in spills that include raw sewage overflowing into homes, yards, streets and parks. Clean-up is expensive and unpleasant; it could cause hundreds of dollars in repairs for the homeowner. The operation and maintenance costs for the City’s sewer system are also affected by FOGs.

To dispose of FOGs properly, follow these simple steps:

Never pour FOGs into you sink or toilet.

Pour FOGs into a can – coffee cans work well.

Place a lid on the top of the can and store it until it is full. When the can is full, throw it away in the trash.

When there is FOG residue in a pan or dish, wipe it away with a paper towel and throw it in the trash before washing the pan or dish.

Place a strainer in the kitchen sink drain to catch food scraps and other solids; empty the strainer into the trash.

Dispose of waste properly to help ensure our sewer system operates effectively. For more information on FOGs and how you can help prevent a sewer blockage, please visit www.CoronaDWP.org or contact the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234.