Rainy Weather Motorist Safety

Rainy weather is here! For your safety and the safety of other motorists and our crews, the 91 Project reminds you to check your vehicle’s tires, wiper blades and brakes. Despite the 55 miles per hour speed limit in the construction zone, you may need to drive even slower to match weather conditions, visibility and traffic – even when construction workers are not present. Traffic fines are doubled within the construction zone. In addition:

Be aware of changing conditions and follow detour signs

Watch for workers and equipment

Allow extra travel time

Be extra careful when driving at night

Follow the “Move Over” Law

Avoid blocking intersections

Don’t “jump the queue;” wait your turn to merge safely

Do not use mobile phones while driving

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you