Looking for something to do during spring break? The Library & Recreation Services Department is hosting the “Spring into Recreation” Recreation Expo and Family Fun Nights at the Circle City Center from March 27th-31st, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to games and crafts, you will have the opportunity to meet the City’s recreation class instructors and see live class demonstrations. The event is free and refreshments will be available for purchase. Drop-ins welcome. Parents must accompany young children to these events.

Here is a sneak peek into the week:

Monday

Family Game Night

Tuesday through Thursday

Contract Class Demonstrations

Meet & Greet with the Instructors

Games

Movies

Much more!

Friday

Family Trivia Night

For more information about the Recreation Expo & Family Fun Nights contact the Library and Recreation Services office at (951) 736-2241.