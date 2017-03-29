The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a 24-hour team event that raises money, awareness, and hope in the struggle against the disease. Team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each team has a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired, and for one night, neither do we. Join Corona’s Relay that will take place at Santana Park (Map) starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20th. There are plenty of ways to get involved!

Create a team

Gather together your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers and form a Relay Team! Nominate a Team Captain or Co Captains, and have them sign up online, remember registration is free. Your team members will take turns walking the track at Relay For Life as we fight back against cancer. Beyond walking, your team will enjoy performances from local bands, funny contests, delicious food, games and so much more! You will have a blast all while supporting an extremely important cause.

Join an existing team

Do you know someone who already Relays? Not ready to form your own team? Sign up as a team member online. Simply search their name and click the

Donate

Can’t make it to the event? We will miss having you there! We would still appreciate any support you can give us. Donating even just $5, $10, or $20 can help us reach our event goal, and ensure that this is cancer’s last century. Donate online at your convenience.

Spread the word

We want this year’s Relay to be the biggest one yet! Help us spread the word by emailing your friends and family, posting about us on Facebook, or simply by posting our event flyers in your business.

To register a team, donate, or for more information visit the Relay for Life website.