Runaway Teen Arrested for Bringing Weapon on Campus After School

On Dec. 12, 2016, the Corona Police Department arrested a Corona teen for the possession of a weapon on school grounds.

After the school day yesterday, the School Resource Officer for Santiago High School noticed a sophomore student on campus who had been reported as a runaway.

The School Resource Officer met with the student to talk about what may have prompted running away, and to arrange for reunification with family. During the conversation, the student admitted to having an unloaded firearm in a backpack for personal protection and at no time were there any intentions to harm himself or anyone at Santiago High School.

Upon being notified of the arrest, the Corona-Norco Unified School District and Corona Police Department worked in a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of students and staff by initiating school safety protocols.

The student came to the Santiago campus at the end of the sch ool day to talk with friends and reassure them of his safety before being noticed by the School Resource Officer. There were no threats to any persons or Santiago High School related to this incident.

Corona PD’s Family Services Unit conducted a follow-up investigation at the student’s home; officers were able to confirm the student’s statement that the student obtained the firearm by disabling the locking mechanism of the safe where the firearm was stored. The student was able to conceal the damage so the student’s parents were not aware the firearm had been taken. The student was later booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall for the charge of possessing a firearm on campus.

If you have any information about this investigation please contact School Resource Officer John Lopez at 951-739-5600 or email John.Lopez@DiscoverCorona.com.