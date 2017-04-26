Save the Date: 2017 State of the City Address

The City of Corona will be hosting the Mayor’s Annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Corona City Council Chambers at Corona City Hall [MAP]. Honorable Mayor Dick Haley will be presenting ‘Corona: A Grand Partnership’ aimed to bring together the community to celebrate accomplishments, review the City’s current standing, and preview the year ahead.

The event is free and open to the public, however we ask that you please RSVP online here.

Following the presentation, event attendees will be invited onto the executive balcony for a small reception. We hope to see you there.