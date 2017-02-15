Save time with the 91 Express Lanes

In spring 2017, the 91 Express Lanes are being extended eight miles from the Orange County/Riverside County Line to McKinley Street on State Route 91 and Ontario Avenue on Interstate 15 South. Commuters will now have the option to travel either the Orange County or Riverside County Segments or both segments. The 91 Express Lanes will create a safe, reliable, and predictable transportation alternative for travelers. For more information to view the project video below or visit www.91ExpressLanes.com/general-info/.