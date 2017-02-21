School Bus Stop Passing Enforcement Planned to Help Keep Our Children Safe

The Corona Police Department will be conducting a school bus stop passing enforcement operation the week of Feb. 27 to March 3. Officers will be at school bus stops targeting motorist who violate traffic laws while children are loading or unloading from school buses within the City limits.

The Corona Police Department would like to remind motorist when red lights flash on a school bus, drivers in both directions must stop, unless they are on a divided roadway or one that has multiple lanes in each direction of travel. If it is a divided highway, then there is no requirement to stop for the other direction, however, the drivers should proceed with caution. The dividing median can be painted or raised. Either double-solid- or double-broken-yellow lines still qualify as a median, so traffic on the opposite side can keep moving. If it is not a divided highway, drivers in both directions must come to a complete stop until the red lights and/ or swinging stop sign is no longer present.

A national study reveals that pedestrians and drivers do not obey laws and signals consistently and many often use cell phones, text and listen to music while walking or driving.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you have any information about this operation please contact Sergeant Michael Nielsen at 951-739-4885 or email Michael.Nielsen@DiscoverCorona.com.