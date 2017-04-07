SCORE to offer Free Business Counseling at Library

The City of Corona will be partnering with SCORE to provide free business counseling at the Corona Public Library! A SCORE volunteer will take appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and third Wednesdays of the month beginning April 12, 2017.

The Inland Empire SCORE Chapter volunteers offer a collective 900 years of business experience. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to educating and helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed! Locally, Dale Sarver and Luis Manrique will be your mentors.

To make an appointment, visit us online and to learn more about SCORE, please visit their website at www.InlandEmpire.Score.org.

All mentoring is at no cost to the client and clients may schedule as many sessions as they wish. For questions about this program please contact Corona’s Library & Recreation Services Assistant Director Abbie Schellberg at 951-279-3728 or email AbigailS@DiscoverCorona.com.