About every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. California leads the nation in railroad-related injuries and deaths, both at railroad crossings and in railroad trespassing incidents.

With Metrolink trains and freight trains traveling daily through the area, it is important for Corona residents to be aware of rail safety and the laws in place for crossing railroad tracks. Metrolink trains operate on the Inland Empire-Orange County Line seven days per week and on the Riverside Line Monday through Friday. These trains are faster and quieter than freight trains that travel through this area.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is reminding residents of the Operation Lifesaver message, “See Tracks? Think Train!” and to expect a train at any time. Operation Lifesaver is an international, non-profit educational organization that seeks to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and on the railroad right of way.

Motorists and pedestrians, please remember: