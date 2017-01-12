About every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. California leads the nation in railroad-related injuries and deaths, both at railroad crossings and in railroad trespassing incidents.
With Metrolink trains and freight trains traveling daily through the area, it is important for Corona residents to be aware of rail safety and the laws in place for crossing railroad tracks. Metrolink trains operate on the Inland Empire-Orange County Line seven days per week and on the Riverside Line Monday through Friday. These trains are faster and quieter than freight trains that travel through this area.
The Riverside County Transportation Commission is reminding residents of the Operation Lifesaver message, “See Tracks? Think Train!” and to expect a train at any time. Operation Lifesaver is an international, non-profit educational organization that seeks to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and on the railroad right of way.
Motorists and pedestrians, please remember:
- The only safe place to cross the railroad tracks is at a designated public crossing.
- It can take a mile or more to stop a train, so a locomotive engineer who suddenly sees someone on the tracks likely will be unable to stop in time.
- Railroad property is private property. For your safety, it is illegal to be there unless you are at a designated public crossing.
- Trains overhang the tracks at least three feet in both directions. If you are in the right of way next to the tracks, you can be hit by the train.
- Never walk around or behind lowered gates at a crossing, and DO NOT cross the tracks until the lights have stopped flashing and it’s safe to do so.
- Be aware that freight trains do not follow set schedules. Any time is train time!
- For more information, visit oli.org