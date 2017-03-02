Senior Center Travel Program Heads to the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Senior Travel Program “Explore. Dream. Discover.” will journey to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Attendees will explore multiple exhibits of desert animals from all over the world and visit the many tranquil gardens with over 1,400 different plant species. While they’re there, our seniors can take a tram ride through the park, ride a camel, or feed a giraffe! There will be an opportunity to shop for unique books, jewelry, apparel, souvenirs and more in in the Plaza Gift Shop or Kumbu Kumbu Market.

Visitors can either pack a lunch or dine at The Thorn Tree Grill or the Coyote Café located in the park. We encourage everyone to wear comfortable walking shoes, layered clothing, and bring sunscreen or an umbrella as we’ll be out in the elements.

The trip is $40 per person, which includes admission into the park and transportation. Please register at the Corona Senior Center (921 South Belle St.) before the March 8, 2017 deadline. Payment is due at the time of registration. Refunds will only be given if we can fill your spot. Pick up and drop for the trip will be at the Corona Senior Center. This program is offered to Seniors 50+ years of age.

The Center is open six days a week – Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For additional information, please contact the Corona Senior Center at 951-736-2363.