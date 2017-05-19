Senior Center Travel Program Heads to The Queen Mary

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the Senior Travel Program “Explore. Dream. Discover.” will journey to the Queen Mary in Long Beach. Included with admission is a 4-D theater screening, “The Glory Days Historical Tour”, access to the Queen Mary Story, Museum & Historic Exhibit, and the Ship Model Gallery. Dine at the Chelsea Chowder House & Bar (price range $10-36) or enjoy a cup of Starbucks coffee with a bagel, homemade pastry, and more at the Midship Marketplace.

The trip is $55 per person, which includes admission and transportation. Please register at the Corona Senior Center (921 South Belle Avenue) before the June 8th deadline. Payment is due at the time of registration. Refunds will only be given if we can fill your spot. Pick up and drop for the trip will be at the Corona Senior Center. This program is offered to Seniors 50+ years of age. The Center is open six days a week – Monday through Thursday 7:30am to 8:00pm; Fridays 7:30pm to 5:00pm and Saturdays 7:30am to 12:00pm.

For additional information, please contact the Corona Senior Center at (951) 736-2363.