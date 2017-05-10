Senior Center Travel Program Heads to the Zoo & Botanical Gardens

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4p.m., the Senior Travel Program “Explore. Dream. Discover.” will journey to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Explore multiple exhibits of animals from all over the world. Visit the native, succulent, cactus and cycad gardens. While you’re there, hop aboard the Safari Shuttle ($1.50), which circles the park. Shuttle ticket allows riders to hop off and on all day at six different stops. Pack a picnic lunch or dine at The Zoo Grill, Reggie’s Bistro, Mahale Café, or the Churro Factory. It’s recommended that attendees wear comfortable walking shoes, layered clothing, and bring sunscreen or an umbrella as we’ll be out in the elements.

This program is offered to Seniors 50+ years of age. The trip is $45 per person, which includes admission into the park and transportation. Please register at the Corona Senior Center (921 South Belle St.). Payment is due at the time of registration. Refunds will only be given if we can fill your spot. Pick up and drop off for the trip will be at the Corona Senior Center. The Center is open six days a week – Monday through Thursday 7:30am to 8:00pm; Fridays 7:30pm to 5:00pm and Saturdays 7:30am to 12:00pm.

For additional information, please contact the Corona Senior Center at (951) 736-2363.