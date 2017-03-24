The Corona Senior Center invites you to “Sisterhood Stretch & Share Circle.” Led by volunteer instructor, Geri Fox, this new six-week program allows the gathering of women to share their dreams, unburden themselves of worry, sorrow, or other issues while gently stretching their bodies. The program launches on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.

There will be a class demonstration on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. Come out to the Senior Center to get a glimpse of the program! Participants are asked to bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing.

To participate in this program, you must be 50+ years of age and a member of the Corona Senior Center. There are no membership fees and a membership form must be completed prior to participation. The Corona Senior Center is located at 921 South Belle Avenue, Corona CA 92882. The Center is open six days a week: Monday through Thursday 7:30am to 8:00pm, Fridays 7:30pm to 5:00pm, and Saturdays 7:30am to 12:00pm.

For additional information on the “Sisterhood Stretch & Share Circle” or the Corona Senior Center, please call (951) 736-2363.