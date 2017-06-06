Skyline Drive 90 Year Anniversary Event

Come be a part of Corona history as the Corona Partners for Parks & Recreation and the Corona Historic Society will be recreating the Skyline Founders photo on its 90 year anniversary!
A photo with Corona residents dressed in clothes from the period will be taken as well as another photo including all Corona residents who come out for the photo shoot. This will take place at the turn in front of Tin Mine Canyon before the fire road heads uphill.
Schedule of events
- 7:00 a.m.: Staging of the Founders photo to take place in front of Tin Mine Canyon. Please arrive at this time if you will be dressed in period costume from the 1920’s and would like to participate in the Founders photo.
- 7:30 a.m.: Founders photo recreation will take place.
- 8:00 a.m.: Staging of the 2017 Skyline photo will take place in front of Tin Mine Canyon. Please arrive at this time dressed in casual hiker clothing and would like to be part of the modern 2017 Skyline photo.
- 8:30 a.m.: Modern 2017 photo shoot will take place.