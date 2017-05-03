Splash Pad Coming to Ridgeline Park

Cool down this summer with Corona’s newest splash pad!

The new splash pad will be coming to the Sierra Del Oro area at Corona’s Ridgeline Park later this summer. The City Council awarded the bid of the Splash Pad Project to California Waters at the April 5, 2017 Council Meeting. The project started construction on April 24, 2017 and has an anticipated completion date of June 30, 2017!

The splash pad will include 20 water features supplying a spray area of approximately 1,256 square feet. In addition, there will be a new restroom at the park. The site furnishing include six shade structures with picnic tables, bike rack, trash receptacles, splash pad lighting, new landscaping and other ancillary features.

While you patiently await the new Splash Pad, we encourage families to head over to Citrus Park to enjoy the Citrus Splash Zone which is open now 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily!