Are you a dancer? Singer? Magician? Or one of those people who can play the recorder with your nose? It’s that time of year again for kids and teens to flaunt their talents! The annual Spotlight On Corona Youth Talent Show is back this Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Corona Public Library Community Room (Map). Spotlight On Corona has two age divisions: Kids, grades K-6, and Teens, grades 7-12. Any and all types of talents are welcome including solo or group performances!

Entry forms and rules are available at the Children’s Information Desk at the library. All acts must submit an entry form by Friday, February 10, 2016. First place in each division will receive a $50 gift-card. Second place in each division will receive a $35 gift-card. Third place in each division will receive a $25 gift-card. For more information contact the Corona Public Library at (951) 736-2388 or stop by the library!