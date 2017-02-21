The City of Corona Library and Recreation Services Department invites you to sign your kids up for Spring Break Day Camp! The camp will run from Monday, March 27th to Friday, March 31st from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at the Circle City Center (Map). Campers, ages 5-12, are invited to enjoy days of crafts, games, and activities based on daily themes. Check out the themes below!

Monday: Egg Extravaganza

Tuesday: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles – Field Trip Day!

Campers will be treated to an excursion to the March Air Force Base Museum. Permission slips will be required.



Wednesday: Yummy in My Tummy

Thursday: Bugged Out

Friday: Mad Scientist

Register online for the Spring Break Day Camp, or by contacting the City of Corona’s Library and Recreation Services Department at (951) 736-2241. Campers will be supervised by trained Recreation staff at all times. The cost is only $110 for Corona residents, and $140 for non-residents.