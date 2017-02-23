Spring Classical Music Series at the Library

The Corona Public Library presents the annual “Spring Classical Music Series,” hosting four classical concerts over a period of four weeks. The concerts will be held on March 22, March 27, April 5, and April 10. Each concert is free and open to the public, giving everyone the opportunity to experience classical music up close. These concerts include a classical guitar; a cello quartet; a string quartet; and a woodwind quintet. Corona Public Library’s annual classic concert series is made possible by the Friends of the Corona Public Library.

On March 22nd, Lee Zimmer will play his classical guitar. As a performer, guitar teacher, and music department chairman, Zimmer has a lot to share with the community. The Corona Symphony continues to share the love of classical music with the City of Corona. The Corona Symphony Cello Quartet will perform on March 27th. On April 5th the Musiker String Quartet will serenade the Library. To kick start National Library Week and finish the Classical Music Series, the Corona Symphony Wind Quintet will perform on April 10th. Each performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room and last an hour, followed by a 30 minute Q&A session by the performers.

If you have any questions about this event/program please contact Sarah Nolan at (951) 736-2377 or email Sarah.Nolan@DiscoverCorona.com.