Spring Cleaning: Clear Clutter with a Yard Sale

Spring has sprung and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for spring cleaning!

No matter how hard we try, it is almost inevitable that we accumulate more than we need throughout the year, so while you clean your home and clear clutter, consider having a garage/yard sale to give your items a new home.

But before you hold your sale in Corona, remember that the City has a few requirements and tips to help make it a success. For starters, a permit, which can be obtained on the City’s website or by visiting City Hall, is required in order to conduct a garage or yard sale in Corona. The City allows only three (3) sales per year per applicant or location Display of sale items cannot block the public sidewalk, parkway, street, or any area within the public right-of-way, as this could be a health and safety hazard.

No more than two signs are allowed on the sale premises, and no more than two additional signs off premises. And please be sure to get permission from the property owners where signs are placed. Signs may not be placed on utility poles, light poles, utility boxes, stop signs, or mail boxes, and don’t forget to remove your signs after. Failure to do so may result in a citation.

When applying for a permit, be sure to list the personal items that you will be selling and post your permit on the premises of the sale while in progress. You can purchase a permit in person by visiting City Hall or online by visiting www.DiscoverCorona.com.

Happy cleaning and good luck with your sale!