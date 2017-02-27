SR91 Project: Daytime Closures

Local street paving will continue during the coming weeks as crews continue work on the 91 Project in Corona. Please watch for updates about paving of Buena Vista Avenue, Sixth Street, Maple Street, Serfas Club, Pomona Road and other streets. Because the paving must be completed when temperatures are 50 degrees or higher, the paving will take place during daytime hours.

Please watch for Construction Alerts, allow extra travel time, and follow detour routes.

The 91 Project remains on schedule to have the new lanes open this spring. Watch for upcoming announcements for the opening of the new 91 Express Lanes and general purpose lanes.