Summerfest – Summer Reading Program

Kick off your summer at the Corona Public Library by signing up for the Summerfest 2017 and Summer Reading Program, online or in person. All ages and abilities will play, create, take in matinees and special performances, and all for doing what they already love to do…READ!

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is Read by Design which offers reading incentives for all ages. Join the Kick-off Party on Monday, June 5 at the library, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Summerfest 2017 includes an array of enjoyable activities: Children and families can enjoy Tuesday events, such as a visit from Kreepy Kreatures; Thursday afternoon movies, including The LEGO Movie, Inside Out, The Iron Giant, and Big Hero 6. Teens and Tweens will have events especially for them, such as Harry Potter matinees on Friday afternoons, and Design Activities on Wednesdays. For adults, the library is offering Monday crafts, Thursday Corona Adaptive activities, and Adult Reading Assistance distinct events.

The Summer Reading Program schedule and guidelines are available online on the Corona Public Library website. The program will wrap up July 22 and all participants who complete the program will get a ticket to the Finishers’ Party that will take place at the Circle City Center on Friday, July 28. If you have any questions, please contact Dani Perez-Granado-Cox at 951-279-3721 or email DanielleP@CoronaCA.gov.