For over 20 years the National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) “Stamp out Hunger” food drive has been the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Last year, carriers collected more than 80 million pounds of food, well above the previous record of 77 million pounds.

On Saturday May 13, 2017 the NALC will collect food for the families in need during their regular postal delivery route. The food collected will go a long way to help feed people in need. There has been a big increase in services the last few years; the biggest need being among seniors and the disabled. Sometimes they have to choose between paying a bill or eating right. Please put non-perishable food by your mail box early and your letter carrier will pick it up when the mail is delivered and it will be donated to a local food bank.

Donations made in Corona will stay in your community by being donated to the following local food banks:

Corona-Norco Settlement House

Inland Vineyard Church

Church of God

St. Edwards Church

Loaves and Fishes

New Hope Church

Corpus Christi Church

The Corona-Norco Settlement House alone feeds about 900 to 1000 people a month. It has seen a rise in need. Help take part in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive by leaving donations by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th and help make a difference!