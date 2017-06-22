STAR SPANGLED PET-ACULAR ADOPTION EVENT & SAFETY TIPS

The Corona Animal Shelter is celebrating Independence Day with a special Pet Adoption event. What better way to kick off your celebration then by adopting your very own pet-triotic friend! Visit the Corona Animal Shelter Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3 during business hours to adopt any available dog, and/or cat for only $20, which includes the cost of spay/neuter. Normal dog licensing and microchip fees still apply.

As you take care of your pet-triotic friends, help take the fear out of fireworks by following a few helpful Pet Safety Tips:

DO NOT take your pets with you to noisy celebrations; leave them at home, where they are safe inside your home.

DO get a workout. Take your pets for a walk, play fetch, or do any safe activity to tucker them out beforehand.

DO NOT leave your pets in a car while you enjoy a fireworks show.

DO drown it out and divert attention. Shut all windows, blinds/curtains and doors, and leave the TV on to help mask the noise.

If your pet goes missing, visit the Corona Animal Shelter on July 5 and each day thereafter to find your missing pet. Bring a recent photograph and complete a lost animal report. The Corona Animal Shelter will return all currently licensed dogs to their owners without charge.

For more information, please call 951-736-2309 or visit the Corona Animal Shelter at 1330 Magnolia Avenue, Corona CA 92879. You can also check out adoptable dogs and adoptable cats online at www.petharbor.com or by downloading the City of Corona Free Mobile App.