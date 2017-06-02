Enjoy an evening of cool tunes and refreshing rhythms at the City of Corona’s Annual Summer Concerts on the Green! Each concert will take place Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the South Lawn of Corona City Hall. Arrive early with your chair and blanket to enjoy food and drinks available for purchase. Additionally, the Corona Partners for Parks Foundation will host a Beer/Wine garden for adults to enjoy!

The concert series kicks off on July 13 with DSB. The next best thing to Journey, DSB delivers the nostalgic concert experience that will keep you believin’.

On July 20, L.A.vation, a highly acclaimed U2 tribute band, will perform an authentic reproduction of a real U2 Concert Experience.

Enjoy music from all eras on July 28 with Chico! The Chico repertoire consists of music from all eras! They specialize in big banda, salsa, cha-cha, merengue, cumbias, Tex Mex, oldies, and rock.

The summer concert series ends on August 3 with Desperado, an all-live presentation of the most popular band of the 70’s, the Eagles.

The Summer Concerts would not be possible without the generous support from local sponsors: Thomas Miller Mortuary and Crematory, Togo’s, Crumbles Cookies, Kreepy Kreatures, and the Corona Chamber of Commerce. Bring the family out and enjoy the live entertainment! For more information, please contact the Library & Recreation Services Department at (951) 736-2241.