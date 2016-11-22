Suspect Wanted in Armed Robberies

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 at approximately 2:23 p.m., the Corona Police Department received a call from workers at the Aloha Hawaiian BBQ, located at 2150 California Avenue. Employees reported that a Hispanic male adult in his 20s, came into the business, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register. Fearing for their safety, the employees complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect left the business on foot, westbound toward Rimpau Avenue. Responding officers and Air-1 searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Later that day, at about 10:18 p.m., Corona Police dispatchers received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at Subway, located at 115 N. McKinley Street in the City of Corona. An employee reported that an unknown male suspect demanded cash from the register at gunpoint. Fearing for their safety, the employees opened the register. The suspect took the money and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 20s. Arriving officers checked the area but were not able to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

After reviewing video evidence, investigators determined that 19-year-old Corona resident Kevin Andrew Matias is the suspect in these robberies. Matias is described as a Hispanic male adult, about 5’10” tall, weighing about 155 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and distinctive large plugs in his ear lobes. He is considered armed and dangerous. Matias now has an outstanding warrant for Armed Robbery. The bail amount for the warrant is $105,000. If Matias is seen, call 9-1-1 immediately from a safe location.

If anyone has information on Matias’ whereabouts or any information about this investigation, please contact Sr. Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or email juradoj@DiscoverCorona.com.