Team Corona Co-Hosts Coffee with an Entrepreneur

Steve Espinosa, a serial entrepreneur currently working on anti-terrorism cyber security at The White House will be speaking to local businesses at “Coffee with an Entrepreneur” at the Corona Chamber on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at 8 am.

“Coffee with an Entrepreneur,” will allow local businesses a forum to ask questions about their own industry-related issues and get real-time business help from an expert who has more than enough credentials to back-up his talk.

Currently working on an anti-terrorism cyber security project at The White House with the United States Digital Service, Espinosa has temporarily left Riverside County where he was born and raised for the opportunity to lend his expertise to the federal government. All of 29 years old and not looking the part of a “West Winger,” Espinosa’s many tattoos, casual attire, and mellow attitude are every bit the epitome of a millennial serial entrepreneur.

To sum up a few of Espinosa’s accomplishments, he tested out of high school when he was just 16 because he wanted more of a challenge. In 2013, he became the Lead Program Manager at Google and has since created, grown and sold a multitude of companies including: Brushback Inc., an app that compiles the best stories of your favorite sports teams in a simple feed; Puzzle Piece, the world’s largest manufacturer of special needs tablets and including the largest library of individual apps made for developmentally disabled children; as well as PixelFish, Inc.; Backyard, Inc.; and AppStack, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have Steve with us for Coffee with an Entrepreneur,” said Kimberly Davidson, City of Corona’s Economic Development Manager. “It’s a great opportunity for our local businesses and entrepreneurs to learn valuable insights about growing their businesses.”

If you have any questions about this event please contact Kimberly Davidson at 951-736-2297 or email Kimberly.Davidson@DiscoverCorona.com.