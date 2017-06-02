Third Annual Classic Car Show to benefit Veterans

Residents and staff are revving up for their Third Annual Classic Car Show on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Estancia Del Sol senior living community (Map). The event will support local veterans and raise money for PTSD awareness with all proceeds benefiting the local VA office.

Friends, family and the local community are invited to join in the fun including carnival games, food, prizes and live music from The Smokin’ Cobras—a Southern California ‘50s band featuring classic rockabilly and surf tunes. Classic car owners are invited to register for the car show by calling Estancia Del Sol at 951-340-3200. Registration is free and the event will take place in the community’s parking lots.

“Our residents include both classic car aficionados and veterans and this is a great way to bring the two together in support of a cause we’re all passionate about,” said Stephen Pratt, sales and marketing manager for Estancia Del Sol. “Many of our residents will remember when these cars first came out and we’re excited to hear the stories and memories that they stir up. With our close proximity to the I-15, it will be a breeze for car owners to travel here to show off their beauties.”

The 117-unit Estancia Del Sol community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care and offers a range of activities aimed at keeping residents engaged with the local community. For more information, please visit Estancia del Sol website.