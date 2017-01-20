Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) – Volunteers Needed!

For over 20 years, Trauma Intervention Program volunteers have been working in partnership with Corona’s Emergency Responders and Corona Regional Medical Center providing support to emotionally traumatized citizens immediately after tragedy strikes.

TIP Corona is an all-volunteer, non-profit, public benefit corporation serving the citizens of Corona and surrounding communities. TIP volunteers are specially trained citizens who are available 24/7/365 to be called upon by emergency responders (police officers, firefighters, paramedics and hospital personnel) to assist family members, witnesses, and other bystanders in the first few hours following a traumatic event wherein victims and survivors often feel hopeless, confused, and in emotional shock.

Victims and survivors are often confronted with circumstances and situations for which they are totally unprepared and they often feel devastated, alone, and overwhelmed. The emergency responders on scene must focus on their job duties and responsibilities during a crisis and are not able to provide the immediate support victims and survivors need. TIP volunteers are able to provide that much needed immediate emotional and practical support to those they are called to be with.

The next TIP Training Academy begins on March 16, 2017. If you are interested in becoming a TIP Volunteer, you must successfully complete the 55 hour Training Academy and meet the following qualifications: at least 21 years of age, have a valid California drivers license, proof of car insurance, reliable transportation, able to pass a DMV and fingerprint background check, live within the immediate Corona/Norco area, have internet email access, and have a working cell phone. For more information about TIP, visit www.TipCorona.org or contact Kevin Pratt, 951-310-4012.