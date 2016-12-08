Turn Back Your Irrigation Timers

Fall and winter are great times to adjust and check your irrigation. Overwatering during fall and winter can actually damage or kill some plants rather than preserve them. To ensure your landscape stays in good condition this fall, be sure to complete this checklist for an efficient running irrigation!

Check to assure that sprinklers are reaching all areas of your landscape

Check that nothing is broken or clogged

Check your irrigation lines for leaks by looking for puddles or soft spots in the yard

Check your timer and lower the run times accordingly

Check your back up battery to assure that your settings will be saved in the event of a power outage

With these simple changes, not only will you be saving money and water, but your landscape will be healthy and happy. For help on turning your irrigation timers back or checking your irrigation system contact the Water Resources Team at 951-736-2234 or by e-mail at StopTheDrop@DiscoverCorona.com.