United Way Winter Wonderland

On December 17 & 19th, Corona, Norco & Eastvale United Way will be hosting its First Annual Winter Wonderland for the deserving families of their Family Support Services program as well as the Adult GED Training Program. The families will be scheduled for their Winter Wonderland by United Way staff.

The Winter Wonderland will be a time for families to “shop” for presents for their children as well as the children being able to “shop” for presents for their adult family members. These families may not otherwise be able to provide presents for their families.

United Way is partnering with the members of the community to help collect donations of unwrapped toys/gifts for this event. They will be collecting toys/gifts from November 28th to December 14, 2016 at the United Way office, Suite 200(Map). You can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like United Way to pick up your donations, you may call them at (866) 742-4608 to arrange pick up.

Suggested items for children ages 0-17:

• Toys (non-violent) • Personal Care Items for Teens • Stuffed Animals • Books • Games • DVDs (Age Appropriate)

Suggested items for adults:

• Perfume/Cologne Gift Set • Lotion Gift Set • Small Appliances • Coffee/Coffee Mug Set • Candle Gift Set • Jewelry/Watches

Most of the items can be found for $20 or less at any local Walmart, Target, etc. Please make sure all donations are new and unwrapped. United Way is also looking for volunteers for the event. If you would like to volunteer, please email Gina Graham, the program coordinator, or email Dori Quan, the office & projects Manager.