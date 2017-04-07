On Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:13 a.m., the Corona Police Department (CPD) Communications Center received several 911 calls from a business in the 200 block of DuPont Street, Corona. One caller stated there was an Asian male in the driveway of his business, swinging a machete. Seconds later, CPD received another call from an off-duty Corona Police officer who said an Asian male assaulted him with a hatchet. The off-duty officer saw the suspect get into his vehicle, a silver Honda, and directed the uniformed officers where to intercept the suspect.

The uniformed officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull him over, but he did not yield. The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit and followed the suspect west on the 91 freeway to the southbound 55 freeway. The pursuit continued onto the westbound 22 freeway and the suspect stopped near Trask Avenue in Garden Grove. Corona PD officers, along with assisting Orange County agencies, took the suspect into custody.

Officers found two hatchets and illicit drugs in the suspect vehicle. The suspect is identified as Sebastian Lieu of Lake Elsinore. Mr. Lieu is being charged with Penal Code 245- Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Vehicle Code 2800.2 – Felony Evading, and various drug charges. The off-duty police officer was not injured in the assault.