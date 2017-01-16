Water Is Life | Annual Poster Contest

Show others how to save water while showing off your artistic talents! The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) is pleased to announce our annual “Water is Life” Poster Contest for 2017. The contest is open to all students in the DWP service area. The purpose of the poster contest is to spread the message to children that water is a precious resource. The winning poster may be featured on our bottled water and DWP will select up to 10 posters to be submitted to the regional contest sponsored by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Every year we look forward to seeing what the creative minds in Corona can do and appreciate all who participate. We look forward to seeing what this year’s poster contest can bring us!

Please check with your child’s teacher to see if their class is participating. Parents can pick up an art poster package at City Hall. The last day to pick up paper at City Hall is Friday, February 17, 2017. Teachers, please use our online form at www.CoronaDWP.org or contact our Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 to order a free art poster contest package.

Water is Life Poster 2017 Grade School Flyer

Water is Life Poster 2017 High School Flyer

The last day to turn in completed posters is Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Click here for contest details or contact the Water Resources Team at (951) 736-2234 or by email at StopTheDrop@DiscoverCorona.com.