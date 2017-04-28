Water is Life Poster Contest Winner Announced

The City of Corona Department of Water and Power (DWP) is pleased to announce that the 2017 “Water is Life” Art Poster Contest was a success! Corona students from kindergarten through 12th grade submitted over 400 beautiful posters for consideration. All of the posters were creative and unique in their own way and each sent a special message about the importance of saving water.

We are so proud of our Corona students for understanding why water is a precious resource to life. DWP would like to congratulate:

Rachel Lee, 6 th Grade, El Cerrito Middle School as our Grand Prize Winner of the 2017 “Water is Life” Poster Contest

Grade, El Cerrito Middle School as our Grand Prize Winner of the 2017 “Water is Life” Poster Contest Alexandra Uata, 5 th Grade, Lincoln Alternative Elementary as a Runner-Up and

Grade, Lincoln Alternative Elementary as a Runner-Up and Yakoot Suleiman, 12th Grade, Lee V. Pollard High School as a Runner-Up

In addition, we asked attendees at our 5th Annual Garden Festival to vote for their “Fan Favorite” from the top posters selected by DWP. There were 4 posters chosen from each category displayed at the Garden Festival and voting for each “Fan Favorite” was no easy task for anyone. Visit our website at www.CoronaDWP.org/schoolprograms to see this year’s winners.

DWP’s Water Resources Team has also selected 15 posters, 5 from each category, which will be submitted to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD)’s regional contest. From there, MWD will select 36 posters from all over Southern California that will be featured in their annual calendar and featured as part of their traveling art exhibit.

Grand Prize Winner

Grand Prize Winner

6th Grade

Mrs. Hamilton

El Cerrito Middle School